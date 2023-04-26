SKALE Network (SKL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.23 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $179.74 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,483,686,004 tokens. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

