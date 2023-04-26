Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Société BIC Price Performance
OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. 472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94.
Société BIC Company Profile
