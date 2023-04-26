Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 116250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.00.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

