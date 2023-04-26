Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:SOHOO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOHOO remained flat at $24.00 on Wednesday. 194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.40.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

