Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 24th

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SFBC remained flat at $36.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 770. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $75,300.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 137,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,073 shares of company stock valued at $224,188. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

Featured Articles

