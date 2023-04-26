Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0200 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $420.02 million and approximately $188.48 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00027667 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017934 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001219 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,721.04 or 1.00003066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02045744 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $62.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

