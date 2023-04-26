South Plains Financial (SPFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.56%. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $348.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in South Plains Financial by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust, and mortgage services. It operates under the Community Banking and Insurance segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.