SouthState (SSB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect SouthState to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SouthState to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB stock opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. SouthState has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41.

SouthState Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 14,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SouthState by 666.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,906,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 59.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after acquiring an additional 224,954 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

