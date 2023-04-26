S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 212.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $345.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

