S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Raised by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 594,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7 %

SPGI opened at $345.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.59. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.