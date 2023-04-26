SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 28,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,374. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

