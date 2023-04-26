SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,307 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPYV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. 345,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,891. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

