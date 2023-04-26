SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.32. 37,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,533. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

