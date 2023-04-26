SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 157,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 77,222 shares.The stock last traded at $39.17 and had previously closed at $39.17.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFIV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 171,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

