SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Increased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,882,000 after acquiring an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after acquiring an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,342,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.99. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

