SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.43. The company has a market capitalization of $673.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52-week low of $121.28 and a 52-week high of $144.28.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

