SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Trading 2.9% Higher

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 74 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 240 ($3.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

