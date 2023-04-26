Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Acquires £58,500 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £58,500 ($73,061.07).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Thomas Spain acquired 400,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £152,000 ($189,833.90).

On Thursday, April 13th, Thomas Spain sold 65,237 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.47), for a total value of £24,790.06 ($30,960.48).

On Tuesday, April 4th, Thomas Spain sold 118,240 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42), for a total value of £40,201.60 ($50,208.07).

On Tuesday, March 28th, Thomas Spain bought 70,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($31,472.46).

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Thomas Spain sold 45,428 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.46), for a total value of £16,808.36 ($20,992.08).

On Thursday, February 9th, Thomas Spain bought 50,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($21,855.88).

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Spain sold 20,721 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total value of £7,252.35 ($9,057.51).

On Tuesday, January 31st, Thomas Spain sold 222,289 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total value of £80,024.04 ($99,942.60).

Shares of LON:STAF opened at GBX 38.10 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,924.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. Staffline Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 31.23 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 57 ($0.71).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

