Standpoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 757,600 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Standpoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 757,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,206,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 15.6% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.72. 819,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $51.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

