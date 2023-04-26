Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.14

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $13.91. Star Group shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 96,566 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Star Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $481.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

Star Group Increases Dividend

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $648.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Star Group by 158.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Star Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Star Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Star Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

