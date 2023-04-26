Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 91,604 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.02. 4,348,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $112.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

