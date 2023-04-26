Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $111.11.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

