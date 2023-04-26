Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Startek alerts:

Startek Stock Performance

SRT opened at $3.01 on Friday. Startek has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $121.27 million, a P/E ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Startek had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Startek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Startek

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.