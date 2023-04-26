Status (SNT) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Status has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $106.20 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00027498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017866 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,760.37 or 0.99976903 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,233,951 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,852,233,951.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0270756 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $1,724,509.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

