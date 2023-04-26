Steem Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.34 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $94.47 million and $4.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,759.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00308817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.00541039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00067784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.75 or 0.00412362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 432,574,545 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.