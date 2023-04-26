Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.
Stepan Stock Performance
SCL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.82. The stock had a trading volume of 33,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.84. Stepan has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Stepan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Stepan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 175,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Stepan
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
