Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Stepan Stock Performance

SCL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.82. The stock had a trading volume of 33,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.84. Stepan has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $500,964 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Stepan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 175,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Stepan

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

