Stephens Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $77.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THC. Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.44. 289,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,273. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

