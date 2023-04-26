Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 26th (CCEP, DOV, DROOF, FQVLF, MLSPF, NGLOY, PPRQF, TPRKY, WRTBY, WTBDY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 26th:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to €65.00 ($72.22).

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $170.00.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)

had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 144 ($1.80) to GBX 159 ($1.99).

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 440 ($5.50).

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,950 ($36.84) to GBX 3,050 ($38.09).

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62).

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to €11.50 ($12.78).

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,200 ($52.45) to GBX 4,300 ($53.70).

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,530 ($44.09) to GBX 3,780 ($47.21).

