Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 26th (CCEP, DOV, DROOF, FQVLF, MLSPF, NGLOY, PPRQF, TPRKY, WRTBY, WTBDY)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 26th:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to €65.00 ($72.22).

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $170.00.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 144 ($1.80) to GBX 159 ($1.99).

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 440 ($5.50).

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,950 ($36.84) to GBX 3,050 ($38.09).

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62).

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to €11.50 ($12.78).

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,200 ($52.45) to GBX 4,300 ($53.70).

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,530 ($44.09) to GBX 3,780 ($47.21).

