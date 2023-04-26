Stock Traders Buy High Volume of United Parcel Service Call Options (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 26,403 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average daily volume of 15,679 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after buying an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.78.

UPS traded down $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,772,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.