Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 21,437 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical volume of 10,345 call options.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

TFC traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. 4,687,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,389,516. Truist Financial has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.