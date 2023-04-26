Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 21,437 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical volume of 10,345 call options.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

TFC traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. 4,687,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,389,516. Truist Financial has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.