StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven R. Stemler acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $489,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.