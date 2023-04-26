StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.79 on Friday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Get Organovo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.