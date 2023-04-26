StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 757,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 43,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

