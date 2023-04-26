StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.97. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

