StockNews.com Lowers Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance
NYSE CHT opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.13. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.