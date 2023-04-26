StockNews.com Lowers Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.13. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $3,652,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth $2,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

