Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 214,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 140,973 shares.The stock last traded at $20.22 and had previously closed at $20.20.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.
About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
