Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 214,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 140,973 shares.The stock last traded at $20.22 and had previously closed at $20.20.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNDL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

