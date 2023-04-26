Stride (NYSE:LRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.32. Stride has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Stride by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Stride by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 538,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 28,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stride by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

