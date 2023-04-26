Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $160,193.12 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $160,193.12 and $0.09 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00028231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019846 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018671 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,387.56 or 0.99943113 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00041031 USD and is up 12.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.