Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0004

Substratum (SUB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $140,410.03 and approximately $0.10 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00027779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,792.41 or 0.99888351 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00045406 USD and is up 10.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

