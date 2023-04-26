Suku (SUKU) Market Cap Hits $10.35 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Suku has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $852,223.20 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suku Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

