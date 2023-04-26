Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,227 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 4.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $109,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Communities Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Shares of SUI traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.28. 127,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.52. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $185.29. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

