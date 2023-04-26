Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.22-7.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.31. Sun Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.90-1.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.11. 465,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $185.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average is $141.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.50.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

