Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.07.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

SU opened at C$40.71 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of C$13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.92 billion.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.