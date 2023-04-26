Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down to $21.33

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.33, but opened at $20.52. Sunrun shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 3,196,086 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $903,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $903,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

