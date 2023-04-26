SVB Leerink Weighs in on AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of -0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

