Symbol Market Cap Hits $177.18 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Symbol has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $177.18 million and $900,941.08 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

