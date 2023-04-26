Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.10

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 483524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYIEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

