Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.69 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Synaptics in a report released on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $6.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synaptics’ current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.85 million.

Synaptics Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYNA. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.73.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $172.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Synaptics by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.