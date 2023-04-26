Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE SYF traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,086,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

