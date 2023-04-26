Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 21,200 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $819,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 140,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

